TN Speaker summons Palaniswami, four ex-AIADMK MLAs in anti-defection case

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and four former party legislators have been summoned by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar to appear on July 30 in connection with disqualification proceedings initiated against the legislators under the anti-defection law.

The four former MLAs, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, S Jayakumar and Esakki Subaya, were issued summons by the Assembly Secretariat following a petition filed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, who sought their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution after they quit the AIADMK and joined the ruling TVK soon after being elected on the party's ticket.

According to Assembly officials, the legislators have been asked to appear individually before the Speaker between 11 am and 12.30 pm on July 30 to present their explanation.

The four were among the 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government during the trust vote on May 13, defying the party whip.

While Palaniswami later accepted 21 of the rebels back into the party after they reconciled with the leadership, he has continued to press for action against these four legislators under the anti-defection provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)