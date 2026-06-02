Annamalai meets BJP top brass, signals intent to chart independent political outfit

NEW DELHI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after discussions with senior party leaders on Tuesday, as speculation intensifies over reports that he may part ways with the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai met BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and party president Nitin Nabin amid intense speculation over his political future. The meeting comes amid growing speculation that the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief is preparing to launch a new political outfit in the state with a nationalist agenda.

According to sources, Annamalai told Nabin and Santhosh that he wanted to “chart his own course” politically and sought to part ways with the BJP on cordial terms. While there has been no official confirmation that he submitted his resignation to Nabin, sources indicated that Annamalai may have tendered his resignation from the party during the discussions.

“If he has indeed submitted his resignation, the situation will become clearer after his meeting with Amit Shah. If efforts to persuade him to remain in the party prove unsuccessful, it would effectively confirm the development. As of now, however, there is no official confirmation,” a senior BJP leader said.