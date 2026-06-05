Annamalai to address his loyalists online today at noon

CHENNAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai, who is widely expected to launch a new political outfit after parting ways with the BJP, has announced that he will address the public through social media on Friday.

In a post online, Annamalai said, “Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation,” while sharing links to his social media accounts. In a separate post, he also thanked those who wished him on his birthday on Thursday.

The former IPS officer is expected to outline his next course of action during the interaction. Sources indicated that he is likely to announce his resignation from the BJP and unveil plans for a new political movement or party. Following speculations, posters have popped up in many places supporting the move. Many of his supporters have also been resigning from the BJP.