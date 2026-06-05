BJP accepts Annamalai’s resignation from the party’s primary membership

Bringing an end to days of speculation, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai formally resigned from the party’s primary membership on Friday, with the BJP high command accepting his resignation.
The development comes after Annamalai’s recent visit to New Delhi, where he held discussions with senior BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources indicated that during these meetings, Annamalai raised concerns regarding the functioning of the party in Tamil Nadu and shared his grievances with the leadership.
Though reports about his possible exit had been circulating for several days, the BJP’s official confirmation on Friday ended uncertainty surrounding his political future within the party.
Annamalai is expected to address the public through social media later in the day and is likely to elaborate on the circumstances that led to his decision to step down.
In a post online, Annamalai said, “Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation,” while sharing links to his social media accounts.
Despite the resignation, BJP sources maintained that the party leadership had assured Annamalai that his suggestions and concerns would be taken into account. They described the issues raised by him as internal matters and said they would be handled within the party framework.
Party insiders also downplayed concerns over the impact of Annamalai’s exit, asserting that the BJP’s organisational functioning in Tamil Nadu would remain unaffected. They further dismissed speculation that the development could influence the party’s alliance dynamics in the state.
According to sources, the BJP remains optimistic about its political prospects in Tamil Nadu and believes its organisational structure and alliance commitments will continue to function smoothly despite the leadership change.