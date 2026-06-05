Ending days of speculation, TN BJP leader Annamalai resigns from party

Annamalai is expected to address the public through social media later in the day and is likely to elaborate on the circumstances that led to his decision to step down.

In a post online, Annamalai said, “Tomorrow at 12 noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation,” while sharing links to his social media accounts.

Despite the resignation, BJP sources maintained that the party leadership had assured Annamalai that his suggestions and concerns would be taken into account. They described the issues raised by him as internal matters and said they would be handled within the party framework.

Party insiders also downplayed concerns over the impact of Annamalai’s exit, asserting that the BJP’s organisational functioning in Tamil Nadu would remain unaffected. They further dismissed speculation that the development could influence the party’s alliance dynamics in the state.

According to sources, the BJP remains optimistic about its political prospects in Tamil Nadu and believes its organisational structure and alliance commitments will continue to function smoothly despite the leadership change.