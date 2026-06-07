Checkmated by its own game plan

CHENNAI: Days before the June 3 celebrations to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, DMK’s longest-serving president, silence stalked the corridors of Anna Arivayalam, the party headquarters, a departure from the bustle of the past five years when the Dravidian major was in power.

Behind the bronze statues of party founder CN Annadurai and Kalaignar — as Karunanidhi is known — at the entrance, stood a clutch of older party men, who had travelled to Chennai from across the state, trying to decipher May 4 Assembly election results that upended their world.

“Those fellows just kept putting reels. They came to power just by putting reels,” one of them said, unable to accept even a month later that their storied 77-year-old party lost to the fledgling TVK.

Senior party leaders too, including president and former CM MK Stalin, have publicly blamed social media – Instagram in particular – and the ‘glamour’ of actor-turned-politician CM C Joseph Vijay for the stunning defeat but the truth is more complicated. The roots of DMK’s failure run deeper than mere anti-incumbency just as those of TVK’s success goes beyond celebrity and social media finesse.

TNIE interviewed more than 40 functionaries, strategists and leaders in the party and found fundamental problems that include a surplus of strategists and power centres that stymied decisions, flow of information and effectively throttled any bid to address the simmering anti-incumbency that the party was facing. These factors, indeed by some accounts, may have even contributed to governance moves that fuelled the anti-incumbency. However, it remains to be seen if these issues find a place in the report to be submitted by the party’s committee, analysing the causes for the electoral debacle, on June 10.