DMK leader Periakaruppan files election petition against TVK candidate's victory by one vote

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK leader K R Periakaruppan has filed an election petition in the Madras High Court challenging the victory of TVK candidate Seenivasa Sethupathi by one vote in the Tirupattur Assembly segment in Sivaganga district.

He had raised the grounds of illegal act of rejection of a postal ballot belonging to this constituency wrongly sent to Tirupattur segment in Tirupattur district by the Returning Officer, instead of sending it back to the actual constituency.

It may be noted that the a vacation bench of Madras High Court restrained Seenivasa Sethupathi from participating in the confidence vote but the interim order was stayed by the Supreme Court which held that the matter cannot be decided on a writ petition but only on an election petition. In this context, Periakaruppan has filed the election petition.

Similar petitions have been filed by R Mahesh of DMK challenging the victory of AIADMK MLA R Thalavai Sundaram in the Kanniyakumari constituency, A Subair Khan of DMK against the victory of TVK candidate K V Vijay Dhamu in Royapuram.