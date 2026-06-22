Tiruvallur ammonia leak: Death toll rises to five, 67 under treatment

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports, a seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, rose to five on Monday, with three more workers succumbing overnight.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, two workers died by Sunday night, while three others died on Monday morning. Of the 74 people exposed to the toxic gas, 67 remain under treatment, and two have been discharged.

Those exposed reported breathlessness, eye and respiratory tract irritation, coughing, chest discomfort, and varying degrees of respiratory distress. The cause of the leak is under investigation.

The workers, most of them young women aged 19–20 and hailing from Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, and West Bengal, were off duty and resting in their hostel rooms about 50 metres from the unit’s ammonia plant when the leak occurred around 11 am.