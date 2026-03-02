ThinkEdu 2026: Classical forms can remain rooted yet relevant in a changing cultural landscape

CHENNAI: With a focus on art and culture, the second half of Day One of ThinkEdu Conclave 2026, organised by The New Indian Express, began with a session titled ‘Beyond Performance: Music, Movement and Art’. The panel featured singer Kavya Ajit and international Silambam champion Aishwarya Manivannan.

Moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, the discussion examined how classical forms can remain rooted yet relevant in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

Kavya reflected on her renewed engagement with Carnatic music during the pandemic and the impact of presenting it in a relatable format. “When that song (Madhava Mamava Deva) reached 8.5 million views on YouTube, I realised the true potential of Carnatic music to bring people together, unite them, and connect with them emotionally,” she narrated.

The song, she recalled, made her reconnect with Carnatic music, moving past the reason for technical and educational purposes. She also emphasised that thoughtful “packaging” of Carnatic music while preserving lyrical and raga integrity will make an impact on people.