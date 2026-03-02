ThinkEdu 2026: Local communities play integral role in biodiversity and climate action, says Supriya Sahu

CHENNAI: The role of local communities in biodiversity conservation and climate action is neither marginal nor superficial, but integral, said Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, at a panel discussion titled 'Championing the Earth, Saving the Future', chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at the 14th edition of Thinkedu conclave at ITC Grand Chola on Monday.

Driving home her point to students in the audience, she recalled that while working on the Nilgiri Tahr project, a tribal woman had told her about certain kinds of grasses the tahr consumed. The woman explained that if they wanted to ensure the animal’s survival, they needed to cultivate those specific varieties of vegetation. Sahu added that her research team later confirmed that the same vegetation was indeed crucial for the tahr’s survival.

She cited another example of the fish-bone canal model suggested by communities living near mangroves, which is now being used successfully by the Tamil Nadu government. Calling it a “miracle of nature,” she said the structure allows both fresh water and brackish water to reach the roots of mangroves in the right proportion, helping them thrive.