ThinkEdu 2026: Diplomacy a tool in hands of political masters, says former ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri

CHENNAI: Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Luxembourg and Belgium, Manjeev Singh Puri, termed diplomacy a simple tool in the pursuit of national interest. “Nothing is more important than national interest and it trumps everything,” he said.

He was speaking at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by Tata Group and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions as title sponsor.

Puri went on to state that defence and diplomacy are two sides of the same coin. He referred to the South Block in Delhi, which houses both the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs, to ground this truism to reality.

Further exploring the notion of national interest and military capabilities, Former Chief of the Air Staff of India (Retd.) Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said that defence capability was always a very important pillar of “any world order”, but it was a silent pillar. “It was this capability that gave diplomacy its heft,” he said.