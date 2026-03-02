ThinkEdu 2026: Institutions must adapt to AI disruption, says NAAC Director

CHENNAI: As India’s higher education system transitions to meet the needs of Gen Z and the upcoming Gen Alpha, Ganesan Kannabiran, Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), highlighted the pressing challenge of adapting education to these digitally native and globally aware generations at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express on Monday.

At a discussion on the topic 'Raising the Bar: Building a quality-driven Gen Next', with Abhay Meganathan, vice chairman of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Kannabiran emphasised the importance of redefining student experiences and outcomes to suit these new-age learners.

As India’s higher education system grapples with the expectations of Gen Z students and Gen Alpha future learners, Kannabiran stressed the need for educational institutions to embrace flexibility and innovation in curriculum design, as well as adapt to the disruptions caused by AI and changing industry demands.

"Higher education institutions are still figuring out how to define student experience and set outcomes for these learners," said Kannabiran. He highlighted that educational institutions have a bigger role to play in the scenario. They have to respond to AI-driven disruption in industry through reskilling, upskilling and cross-skilling. Alongside flexible curriculum design, credit transfers and stackable micro-credentials also need to be incorporated. Prior learning in the system should be recognised, he added.