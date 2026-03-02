ThinkEdu 2026: Institutions must adapt to AI disruption, says NAAC Director

CHENNAI: As India’s higher education system transitions to meet the needs of Gen Z and the upcoming Gen Alpha, Ganesan Kannabiran, Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), highlighted the pressing challenge of adapting education to these digitally native and globally aware generations at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express on Monday.
At a discussion on the topic 'Raising the Bar: Building a quality-driven Gen Next', with Abhay Meganathan, vice chairman of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Kannabiran emphasised the importance of redefining student experiences and outcomes to suit these new-age learners.
As India’s higher education system grapples with the expectations of Gen Z students and Gen Alpha future learners, Kannabiran stressed the need for educational institutions to embrace flexibility and innovation in curriculum design, as well as adapt to the disruptions caused by AI and changing industry demands.
"Higher education institutions are still figuring out how to define student experience and set outcomes for these learners," said Kannabiran. He highlighted that educational institutions have a bigger role to play in the scenario. They have to respond to AI-driven disruption in industry through reskilling, upskilling and cross-skilling. Alongside flexible curriculum design, credit transfers and stackable micro-credentials also need to be incorporated. Prior learning in the system should be recognised, he added.
When asked what institutions need to do to achieve greater autonomy, Kannabiran said the National Education Policy and Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025 focuses on institutional autonomy. This autonomy is in terms of administrative, financial and academic autonomy and would be linked to accreditation performance.
"Once the Bill is passed we will see changes in the system in the next eight to 12 months," said Kannabiran. However, he said that autonomy will not be automatic, but the process will move from graded accreditation to graded autonomy.
"Institutions meeting prescribed benchmarks could gain greater freedom in curriculum design, intake expansion and even establishing campuses abroad," he added. Some of these factors which are severely regulated now will be eased and the higher education system will transform.
Addressing the issue of rationalisation of accreditation mechanisms, Kannabiran clarified that the focus is not on eliminating bodies but integrating functions under a broader framework. He explained that program accreditation, institutional accreditation and ranking would operate under a unified vertical, while maintaining distinct purposes. “Rating helps institutions improve over a period of time. Ranking looks at outcomes and global positioning,” he said.
Addressing faculty concerns about data-heavy accreditation cycles of NAAC, Kannabiran observed, “Traditionally, our institutions are not good at managing data. Whenever accreditation comes, then you start looking for data.” He stressed the need for systematic, IT-based data capture at source and noted that future accreditation cycles would move to a three-year data window with simplified processes and digital tools.
On parity between public and private institutions, he acknowledged structural differences in funding, reservations and faculty retention, stating that a “one-size-fits-all approach won’t work” in a system comprising over 1,200 universities and 50,000 colleges. There is a lot of diversity and heterogeneity in terms of specialisation like legal education, medical and teacher education and institutions located in rural areas. Almost 40% of institutions are located in tier II and tier III cities. He said that NAAC is aware of these differences and the accreditation manual, which has 27 variations will accommodate diversity in mission and context.
Kannabiran also announced an upcoming memorandum of understanding with the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). “We are going to work with QAA in fine-tuning our frameworks,” he said, adding that international experts may be included in peer review teams to gradually align Indian accreditation practices with global standards.