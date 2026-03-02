ThinkEdu 2026: TN Governor flags decline in education quality despite state achieving 50% GER

CHENNAI: Describing Tamil Nadu as a historically progressive and leading state, Governor RN Ravi, on Monday, said the foundations laid in the early decades after Independence had given the State a “quantum leap” in education and industry, but cautioned that the quality of education has seen a relative decline over the past two decades. He was delivering the inaugural address at the 14th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express.

The Governor said that in the initial years after Independence, visionary leaders from Tamil Nadu created an extensive network of schools and aided colleges at a time when government funding was limited. The State also pioneered the noon meal scheme, which significantly improved access to education. “This lead in education gave Tamil Nadu a quantum leap forward,” he said, adding that leadership in the 1950s and 1960s also contributed to building this strong base.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) target of achieving a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50% in higher education by 2035, the Governor noted that Tamil Nadu has already reached that milestone. However, he warned that “all is not that well”.

“What we have seen is a rise on the back of good education. Now we are witnessing a relatively steady decline for the past two decades,” he said.