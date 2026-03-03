DMK sets deadline, asks Congress to decide on alliance by March 3

CHENNAI: As the deadlock over seat-sharing continues, the ruling DMK is believed to have given an ultimatum to the Congress to take a final decision on the issue by Tuesday.

While the DMK is firm on giving 25-28 seats, apart from one Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress is holding its ground on not accepting anything less than 34 seats.

Sources privy to the development told TNIE that DMK has asked the Congress high command to decide on the matter before Tuesday as they have to finalise the Rajya Sabha seats and candidates. The deadline for filing of nominations for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections is on March 5.

On Sunday night, the Congress high command held telephonic consultations with its MLAs in Tamil Nadu to ascertain their views on the alliance and the ongoing negotiations with the DMK.

“While most of the MLAs were positive about going with the DMK alliance, they were also particular about getting more seats than what the party got in 2021,” a senior AICC leader told TNIE.

On Sunday night, on Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dialled Stalin to convey his birthday wishes. The call assumed significance as the birthday greetings Rahul posted on ‘X’ earlier in the day led to further speculation as it was perceived to lack the usual warmth he shows towards Stalin. However, sources privy to the developments say that there was no discussion regarding the seat-sharing talks during the call.