DMK sets deadline, asks Congress to decide on alliance by March 3

CHENNAI: As the deadlock over seat-sharing continues, the ruling DMK is believed to have given an ultimatum to the Congress to take a final decision on the issue by Tuesday.
While the DMK is firm on giving 25-28 seats, apart from one Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress is holding its ground on not accepting anything less than 34 seats.
Sources privy to the development told TNIE that DMK has asked the Congress high command to decide on the matter before Tuesday as they have to finalise the Rajya Sabha seats and candidates. The deadline for filing of nominations for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections is on March 5.
On Sunday night, the Congress high command held telephonic consultations with its MLAs in Tamil Nadu to ascertain their views on the alliance and the ongoing negotiations with the DMK.
“While most of the MLAs were positive about going with the DMK alliance, they were also particular about getting more seats than what the party got in 2021,” a senior AICC leader told TNIE.
On Sunday night, on Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dialled Stalin to convey his birthday wishes. The call assumed significance as the birthday greetings Rahul posted on ‘X’ earlier in the day led to further speculation as it was perceived to lack the usual warmth he shows towards Stalin. However, sources privy to the developments say that there was no discussion regarding the seat-sharing talks during the call.
Speaking to TNIE, RS Bharathi, DMK organising secretary and one of the members of the seat-sharing committee, said that they are yet to hear from the Congress on their acceptance of the seats offered and it would be difficult for DMK to wait indefinitely.
“We have conveyed our position. We could proceed further only after we get a confirmation from them. We have to announce the candidates for RS polls and the candidates have to file their nominations before Friday,” Bharathi said.
Senior Congress leaders in Delhi, however, said that they are waiting for DMK to accept their demands.
It’ll be difficult if we don’t get 33 seats: Cong
“We have asked for more seats, but they are yet to respond. We have not accepted their offer,” a senior Congress leader said. “It would be difficult, if we don’t get at least 33 or 34 seats,” he added.
Meanwhile, senior DMK leaders told TNIE that they had already sensed that Congress may turn out to be a “trouble-maker” in this election at the last minute.
“We sensed this long before and that’s why we formed an alliance with DMDK and also accepted O Panneerselvam into the party. Even if we lose ground in certain pockets because of Congress, we would compensate for that with DMDK and O Panneerselvam in different regions,” a senior leader told TNIE.
VCK wants 12 seats, won’t seek share in power
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) during its first round of seat-sharing talks with DMK at Anna Arivalayam on Monday has demanded 12 seats, six more than what it contested in the 2021 poll, sources said. Expressing his view on sharing power, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said his party won’t press for share in power. “VCK is not a party that would be holding parleys with multiple parties at the same time. The secular alliance was formed to defeat and ensure that communal forces don’t enter the state,” he said