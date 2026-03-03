Nanguneri sickle attack incident: SC, BC residents of Perumpathu continue to protest for second consecutive day

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding the arrest of a nine-member gang that killed two persons and left several others injured in a heinous sickle attack, the residents of SC and BC communities in Perumpathu village near Nanguneri jointly continued their road blockade for the second day on Tuesday.

While the leaders of opposition parties condemned the act, the Nanguneri police have arrested six accused persons.

According to villagers, the nine-member gang wearing masks arrived in three two-wheelers and attacked at least eight people, killing two, identified as John Mark (a person belonging to the SC community living with disability) and D Trinath Kata (a migrant labourer from Odisha) on the spot.

Most of the victims were standing near a tea shop and a workshop.

Trinath was incidentally passing through the spot on his bicycle, while the other deceased individual was attacked while he was riding his two-wheeler.

The injured persons included members of a BC community, one of whom is critical in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.