Sewage overflow turns Mattuthavani market into a mess

MADURAI: Lack of proper drainage system, coupled with frequent overflowing from Over Head Tank (OHT) under the Periyar drinking water scheme work, causes waterlogging within the Mattuthavani vegetable market complex. While traders alleged that the problem remain unresolved for a long time, corporation officials stated that action is taken immediately.
The Mattuthavani market, which houses over 1,500 shops, is visited by over 20,000 people on a daily basis. Sanitation issues often come to fore in the market. "The market is not properly maintained by the corporation. It lacks basic amenities including proper roads, lights and toilets. Despite submitting a series of petitions, issues still persist," said N Chinnamayan, president of the market.
Adding to the traders' woes, on Monday, sewage overflowed from the UGD system and stagnated in the market, affecting the fresh produce that was stored in the aisles. Explaining about the situation, Chinnamayan said, "Since the water from the tank is diverted into UGD, it gets mixed with the sewage. As the UGD lines are clogged, the stagnated water overflows in some areas of the market."
Pandian, a trader said, "Vegetables that are stored outside the shops get spoiled by the stagnant water. Also, customers face hardship in accessing sewage-filled roads, which affects our business."
Traders urged the corporation to come up with a permanent solution instead of temporary fixes. As the stagnant water continues to rise, the traders urged authorities to clear the waste water and build a lasting system.
When contacted, a senior official from the city corporation said, "Once the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system comes to use, the overflow from OHTs would be remotely addressed. Preventive measures are taken to address the clogging and stagnation issues."