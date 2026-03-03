Sewage overflow turns Mattuthavani market into a mess

Adding to the traders' woes, on Monday, sewage overflowed from the UGD system and stagnated in the market, affecting the fresh produce that was stored in the aisles. Explaining about the situation, Chinnamayan said, "Since the water from the tank is diverted into UGD, it gets mixed with the sewage. As the UGD lines are clogged, the stagnated water overflows in some areas of the market."

Pandian, a trader said, "Vegetables that are stored outside the shops get spoiled by the stagnant water. Also, customers face hardship in accessing sewage-filled roads, which affects our business."

Traders urged the corporation to come up with a permanent solution instead of temporary fixes. As the stagnant water continues to rise, the traders urged authorities to clear the waste water and build a lasting system.

When contacted, a senior official from the city corporation said, "Once the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system comes to use, the overflow from OHTs would be remotely addressed. Preventive measures are taken to address the clogging and stagnation issues."