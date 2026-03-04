DMK offers 29 seats, 2 RS berths to Congress after PC meets Stalin

CHENNAI: Amid deadlock in seat-sharing talks between DMK and Congress, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai met Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at his residence on Tuesday in an attempt to end the impasse. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was also present at the meeting.

Sources told TNIE that while the DMK leadership was not inclined to accept the Congress’s demand for 34 Assembly seats, it had expressed willingness to offer up to 29 seats, in addition to two Rajya Sabha seats. Meanwhile, DMK’s seat-sharing committee has invited the Congress for the second round of talks on Wednesday, a DMK spokesperson said.

A Congress leader confirmed the DMK’s offer and said the party was “working out the numbers” and awaiting approval from the high command.

“Congress will get one Rajya Sabha seat in the forthcoming biennial election, and another will be offered in 2028,” a source said. The DMK is also understood to have conveyed its preference that the Rajya Sabha seat be given to a TN Congress leader.

TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai, however, called the CM’s meet a “courtesy call”. “It was a courtesy call. The alliance is firm and the seat-sharing talks will be finalised soon,” he said, adding that no deadline had been set by the DMK.