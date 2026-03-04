How FSSAI is redefining urban food standards

A single busy burger outlet can use close to 50 litres of cooking oil in a day. That amounts to nearly 1,500 litres a month from just one establishment. Multiply that with the thousands of restaurants and street vendors operating across cities like Chennai, and the volume of used cooking oil generated every month becomes staggering. The larger and more pressing question is not how much oil is used, but where it goes after the last batch of French fries is served.

For years, the fate of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) has posed a dual threat. When reused repeatedly for deep frying, oil undergoes significant chemical deterioration. At frying temperatures ranging between 170-190°C, oils are exposed to oxygen and moisture from food, triggering oxidation, hydrolysis, and polymerisation. These reactions alter the oil’s fatty acid profile. Beneficial Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs), which are naturally present in many vegetable oils, degrade under high heat. Simultaneously, harmful compounds such as trans fats and Total Polar Compounds (TPC) increase.

Scientific studies in food chemistry and nutrition research have consistently shown that repeatedly heated oil produces lipid peroxides, aldehydes, and other oxidative by-products. These compounds are associated with elevated LDL (bad cholesterol), higher triglyceride levels, increased oxidative stress, and systemic inflammation. Long-term exposure has been linked to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance, and liver dysfunction. In simpler terms, reheated oil is not merely a culinary compromise, it is a metabolic hazard.