Justice Dharmadhikari is new Madras High Court Chief Justice

NEW DELHI: Acting on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, the union government has notified the appointment of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the message on social media.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, Judge of the High Court of Kerala, to be the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. I convey my best wishes to him,” the law minister’s post said.

Justice Dharmadhikari, who originally belongs to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is presently a Judge of the Kerala High Court. He was transferred to Kerala from the MP High Court in April 2025.

On February 26, in a meeting, the SC Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Dharmadhikari as the next Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The decision to recommend Justice Dharmadhikari was taken by the Collegium keeping in view of Justice Shrivastava’s retirementfrom service on March 5. Justice Dharmadhikari’s appointment will be with effect from March 6.