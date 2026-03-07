10 lakh cadre to attend DMK Tiruchy meet

TIRUCHY: As the 11th state-level conference held at Siruganur in 2021 set the tone for DMK to return to power after a gap of 10 years, the party has chosen the venue for its 12th meet as it hopes to cement its position in Fort St George.

While preparations for the conference, scheduled on Monday (March 9), are on at a frenetic pace at a 20 lakh sq. ft venue, DMK flags and banners line up the roads that lead to Siruganur. Further, police sources said they expect around 24,000 vehicles and have drawn up traffic diversion plans to prevent congestion.

DMK principal secretary and senior minister K N Nehru, who inspected the arrangements at the venue on Friday, told media that they expect at least 10 lakh cadre to attend the event. Recalling the 2021 conference, where DMK president and the then CM candidate M K Stalin unveiled his 10-year vision for Tamil Nadu, Nehru said this time also, the CM could make similar significant announcements.

Party leaders see the event as a chance to mobilise cadre in central TN and Cauvery delta, where the DMK won in 37 out of the 41 constituencies in 2021, including all 9 constituencies in Tiruchy.

Recalling the party’s conference culture, T Durgadevi, a three-time councillor and Corporation zonal head, said “From Kalaignar’s time to Stalin’s leadership, Tiruchy conferences have always drawn cadres in large numbers. Earlier, these conferences would be held for two full days, with cadres travelling from across the state,” she said.

Political observers say the choice of venue also reflects the party’s electoral calculations. “Holding a conference of this scale here helps regroup cadres and set the tone for the elections,” said Sunilkumar VM, political science faculty.