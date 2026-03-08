Mother of youth who was injured in Nanguneri sickle attack dies of ‘distress’

TIRUNELVELI: The mother of the youth who was grievously injured in the recent Nanguneri sickle attack died allegedly due to severe mental distress at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as A Rajammal, mother of A Nelson (42), who is admitted to the ICU ward of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the attack. He also lost fingers in both hands.

Perumpathu villagers said Rajammal had been under severe mental agony after seeing her son battling for life in hospital. Her health deteriorated in the past few days, and she died around 7 pm on Friday.