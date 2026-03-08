Police book 11 cases, warn against online posts inciting caste violence after Nanguneri sickle attack

TIRUNELVELI: As part of crackdown on social media users posting contents that promote caste-based hatred – following the March 2 Nanguneri sickle attack incident that left two persons dead and injured six others – police have registered 11 such cases across the district. Police also arrested one more person on Saturday in connecton with the sickle assault, taking the total number of arrests in the incident to nine.

In a statement, the district police office said, “In connection with online hate content, two persons accused of it have been arrested, while two juveniles have also been apprehended. The police are closely monitoring social media platforms to identify individuals spreading caste-based hatred, promoting violence, or posting content that may disturb communal harmony and public order.”

SP Dr V Prasannakumar, has issued a strong warning that anyone found engaging in such unlawful activities will face strict legal action. “We reiterate that no attempt to disturb public peace through social media will be tolerated, and necessary legal action will be taken against the offenders. The public are also requested to refrain from sharing or circulating provocative, caste-based content,” the police said. On the sickle attack incident, the police had already arrested seven youths of an MBC community, who unleashed the attack on Perumpathu village residents, on Tuesday.