Swift justice in Kovai gangrape case may help DMK electorally

COIMBATORE: The speedy trial in the Coimbatore gangrape case is a feather in the cap of the DMK government and may help it reap good dividends in the Assembly election.
The trial was completed in just 125 days as Chief Minister MK Stalin had promised.
The swift delivery of justice by sentencing the three accused to life imprisonment till death could be cited by the government that it is serious about women’s safety and punishing criminals.
As soon as the crime was reported late last year, the Coimbatore City police faced flak for failing to maintain law and order and the state government was panned for poor safety of women. In response, Stalin condemned the crime as inhuman and ordered the police to file the chargesheet within a month, ensure maximum punishment, and speed up the trial.
The police, meanwhile, were under pressure to carry out a foolproof investigation and submission of solid evidence in court so that the criminals in the case could be convicted.
In 2019, the Pollachi sexual assault case became a major issue during the Lok Sabha election, especially in the Coimbatore region. The opposition (DMK) used it strongly against the ruling AIADMK, and it helped DMK gain votes and contributed to its success. Later, in the 2021 assembly election, the AIADMK could only win narrowly in the region as a fallout of the case.
A similar pattern was expected here – the opposition may have used this gangrape case against DMK in the looming state polls. But the police worked on a tight schedule for investigation and court proceedings.
Considering the seriousness and ramifications of the case, the police conducted the probe in a highly confidential manner. They avoided revealing the suspects’ faces until the verdict. Police warned of legal action when the media published updates on court proceedings.
“The investigation teams were kept away from media and directed to focus only on the court verdict. Around 25 police personnel worked hard for this result,” said a senior police officer privy to the investigation.
The judgment came on March 7, just before International Women’s Day (March 8). The prosecution and police celebrated it as a big achievement of the state government.
DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said prompt investigations and swift trials in sensational cases involving women create hope among the public. “The Coimbatore gangrape case is another example where the government left no space for opposition to criticise the state’s law and order. It will give hope to people and may reflect positively in the election,” he said.
Meanwhile, congratulating the police and judiciary for the verdict, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said, “we cannot claim Coimbatore is a safe city for this one verdict because crime against women and elderly people is continuing in the west zone.”