EPS and TVK condemn assault, say women, girls not safe in TN

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district and criticised the state government over women’s safety.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said it was shocking that such an incident had come to light on International Women’s Day. He said the young girl, who had allegedly been playing on the street, was sexually assaulted and later admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Alleging “administrative failure” on the part of the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the AIADMK leader said women and girls in the state were not safe anywhere. He claimed that from young children to elderly women, many were living in fear due to what he described as the government’s inability to prevent crimes against women.