Akash death: TN government denies custodial torture, transfers probe to CB-CID

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred the investigation into the alleged custodial death of R Akash Deison (26), a history-sheeter from Manamadurai who died on March 8, to the CB-CID. In a communication, Director General of Police (HoPF) in-charge G Venkatraman said the case registered by the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital police has been transferred to the CB-CID considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the case.

The ADGP CB-CID has been requested to appoint an investigating officer and direct the officer to take over the case diary and related records.

Meanwhile, the state government told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Aakash did not die due to custodial torture and claimed that he was never taken to the police station.

Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan, appearing for the state, told Justice R Vijayakumar that Aakash suffered a fracture in his right leg after jumping from a railway bridge while attempting to evade arrest in an assault case.

“From there, he was directly taken to Manamadurai primary health centre, then to the Sivaganga GH and later to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he experienced breathing difficulties and died,” the AAG said.

The AAG made the statement when Justice Vijayakumar was hearing a petition filed by Aakash’s father A Rajesh Kannan seeking a series of directions including CB-CID probe, Rs 50 lakh compensation, preservation of CCTV footage recorded in the police station, postmortem examination as per guidelines and a court-monitored investigation.