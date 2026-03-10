CBI again summons TVK chief Vijay for questioning in Karur stampede case

NEW DELHI: The CBI has asked actor and TVK chief Vijay to appear before it on March 15 here in the Karur stampede case, officials said Tuesday.

The agency, which questioned Vijay twice in January, had again summoned the actor on March 9, but he had requested that it be deferred by 15 days, they said.

The actor had also urged that the questioning be conducted in Chennai or any office in Tamil Nadu, citing political engagements due to upcoming assembly elections in the state, they said.

The CBI has now asked him to appear on March 15 in Delhi at the agency headquarters, they said.

The central probe agency has also asked the DMK MLA from Karur, Senthil Balaji, to appear for questioning on March 17, they said.

In a message posted on 'X' in Tamil, Balaji, a former state minister, wrote that he intends to appear before the CBI on March 17 and give clarification regarding the Karur stampede tragedy.