Senthil Balaji to appear before CBI on March 17 in connection with Karur stampede case

On Monday, responding to reports circulating on social media that he had been summoned by the agency, Balaji had said that no such notice had been served on him. When asked whether he had received a summons asking him to appear before the CBI in Delhi, he had said he had not received any communication. “If I had been summoned, I would have appeared today,” he had said while responding to queries from reporters.

The development comes amid the ongoing CBI probe into the stampede that occurred during a political campaign meeting addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Karur.

A total of 41 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in the stampede during Vijay’s campaign event at Velusamypuram in Karur on the evening of September 27, 2025.