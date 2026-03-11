Don't panic over energy crisis, India will successfully overcome it like Covid: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to assuage the concerns of the public regarding the energy crisis arising from the West Asia conflict, stating that the country's interests are always paramount.
Addressing an NDA public meeting in Panjappur in Tiruchy district, the prime minister acknowledged that the global energy supply chain is facing challenges, but urged the people not to panic or believe in rumours. Recalling the Covid-19 pandemic, he said a nation of 140 crore had handled the situation with maturity, and expressed confidence that India would successfully navigate the current crisis as well.
Launching a broadside on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Modi alleged the state has turned into an "ATM for one family" under what he described as the party's "scientific corruption model".
Terming the upcoming Assembly election as crucial, he said the state is left with a choice between "corruption and dynasty politics" and development under the NDA. He said the DMK has betrayed the people who gave them the mandate in 2021. "Everything starts and ends with one family. Ministers and MLAs may change, but power remains with the same dynasty," he alleged.
Referring to the cash-for-jobs scam, he claimed, without naming anyone, that a minister from the district is linked to it. He also said that the job aspirations of middle-class youth and poor families will be shattered "if jobs are sold in exchange of money". "Where is all this money going? Just as rivers flow into the sea, corruption proceeds in Tamil Nadu flow to one family," he alleged.
Modi also criticised the state government over law and order in the state, alleging crimes against women have increased and that criminals are on the prowl without fear. Referring to the recent incident in which a child was allegedly assaulted by a DMK functionary, he said such incidents have become frequent. "I assure the women of Tamil Nadu that under an NDA government they can live without fear," he said.
The prime minister further accused the state government of failing the farmers, particularly in the Cauvery delta region. He said the DMK had promised fair prices for produce, and warehouses to store crops but had not fulfilled those assurances. He also alleged illegal sand mining is taking a toll on rivers and the environment while those involved in the exploitation continue to receive political protection.
Highlighting the Centre's development initiatives for the state, Modi said during his last visit, investments worth Rs 20,000 crore were made in the state, and projects worth Rs 5,600 crore and Rs 4,400 crore were launched in Tiruchy and Madurai districts.
The Prime Minister said the Centre had allocated nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu since 2014, much higher than what the state got during the earlier Congress governments. These include Rs 57,000 crore for national highways and Rs 8,000 crore for rural roads.
He also said the expansion of Madurai airport into an international gateway would boost tourism and help farmers export products such as Madurai malli flowers to overseas markets.
Modi also highlighted the recent release of a commemorative postal stamp honouring erstwhile king Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar in Tiruchy by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.