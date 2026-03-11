Don't panic over energy crisis, India will successfully overcome it like Covid: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to assuage the concerns of the public regarding the energy crisis arising from the West Asia conflict, stating that the country's interests are always paramount.

Addressing an NDA public meeting in Panjappur in Tiruchy district, the prime minister acknowledged that the global energy supply chain is facing challenges, but urged the people not to panic or believe in rumours. Recalling the Covid-19 pandemic, he said a nation of 140 crore had handled the situation with maturity, and expressed confidence that India would successfully navigate the current crisis as well.

Launching a broadside on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Modi alleged the state has turned into an "ATM for one family" under what he described as the party's "scientific corruption model".

Terming the upcoming Assembly election as crucial, he said the state is left with a choice between "corruption and dynasty politics" and development under the NDA. He said the DMK has betrayed the people who gave them the mandate in 2021. "Everything starts and ends with one family. Ministers and MLAs may change, but power remains with the same dynasty," he alleged.

Referring to the cash-for-jobs scam, he claimed, without naming anyone, that a minister from the district is linked to it. He also said that the job aspirations of middle-class youth and poor families will be shattered "if jobs are sold in exchange of money". "Where is all this money going? Just as rivers flow into the sea, corruption proceeds in Tamil Nadu flow to one family," he alleged.