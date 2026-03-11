Express Impact: Play equipment at Krishnampathy park to get fixed soon

COIMBATORE: After TNIE's report on playground equipment being cordoned off with nets and ropes owing to electric jolts experienced by kids and the public at the children's park in Krishnampathy lakefront, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has swung into action to fix the issue.

Several visitors, including parents, flagged concerns over receiving mild electric shocks from equipment installed in the play area. In view of this, a detailed report was carried in TNIE on Tuesday, and based on the report, smart city project officials and civic body officials took cognisance and have begun work to sort out the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, the CCMC commissioner said, "I've instructed officials to immediately visit the spot and check for issues. The team that has been looking after the park has also been instructed to inspect for any electricity leakage. The issue will be sorted out at the earliest."

Sudha, Director of Lion Services, the firm that has been maintaining lakefronts developed under smart city projects, told TNIE that their electrical team has inspected the spot and clarified that no live wires or electricity cables have been running beneath the play area at the Krishnampathy.

"The equipment installed at the children's play area is made up of Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) materials. The paint and the protective layer on the slides have faded away. As a result, when kids use the slide, they experience an electric jolt-like effect, which is caused by static electricity owing to friction. We shall fix the slides by repainting surfaces and applying an overcoat with a protective layer to prevent the static electricity effect," officials said. They also added that the work will be finished in the next few days.