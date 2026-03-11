LPG crisis: TN hotels cut down menu, seek power subsidy

CHENNAI: As shortage of commercial LPG forces eateries to cut menus and consider shifting to induction cooking, a team of representatives from hotels and restaurants that will meet Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Wednesday has decided to seek electricity subsidies from the state government.

The meeting assumes significance as many eateries have only a few days of LPG stock left following supply disruption due to the West Asia conflict. M Venkadasubbu, president of the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association (TNHA), said the industry will urge the state government to support switching to the immediate alternative of electric cooking by easing peak-hour charges and reducing deposit requirements for power connections. The association has also taken up the issue with the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which has constituted a three-member committee to review the issue.

Many hotels have removed fried items from their menus, while others are introducing limited offerings to conserve gas. K T Srinivasa Raja of the Adyar Ananda Bhavan chain said smaller establishments, particularly in smaller towns, could be forced to shut if the shortage persists.