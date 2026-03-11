Surprised why CBI summoned me for Karur stampede, says Senthil Balaji

KARUR: A day after confirming that CBI has summoned him in connection with the Karur stampede case, former minister and Karur DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday said that he was surprised as to why he was summoned in this connection.

Stating that he will go to Delhi as per the summons sent by the CBI through email, Senthil Balaji said, "I will give proper answers to the questions they ask. The event held in Karur on September 27 was organised by a party, and the district police provided security for the event. But I am surprised that a summons has been served to me, though I have no connection with the event. Only after I go to the CBI office, I will know what questions they are going to ask me," he told the reporters in Karur today.

Stating that he had visited the affected people at the hospital, Balaji asked if the CBI would send summons to everyone who visited the government hospital to see those who were injured and admitted for treatment during the (stampede) incident that occurred on September 27, 2025.

While criticising the former AIADMK minister, MR Vijayabaskar, for his accusations that the police had booked him without any valid reason, Senthil Balaji said that the police would definitely book him when he hoarded a large volume of river sand on his property.

“He conducted a raid against illegal sand mining on the riverbed of Cauvery in Karur last week, claiming that he would expose illegal sand mining, when he himself possessed a large quantity of sand illegally. If anyone indulges in an act that is against the law, the government will not remain a mere spectator,” he added.

It may be recalled that the Karur Town police registered a case against Vijayabaskar last week on charges of possessing and accumulating river sand without valid documents on a plot owned by his wife.