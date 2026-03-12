Aakash death: Madurai bench of Madras HC tells police to invoke SC/ST Act charges

MADURAI: The father of R Aakash of Manamadurai, who died allegedly due to custodial torture on March 8, told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday that his son had narrated the brutal torture he suffered at the hands of Manamadurai police to the Manamadurai judicial magistrate a day before his death.

Advocate and activist Henri Tiphagne, who represented Aakash’s father Rajesh Kannan, told the court the remand report recorded by the magistrate contained Aakash’s statement, in which he claimed that he was blindfolded and his right leg, which was kept on stones and covered with a wet sack, was beaten using an iron rod, resulting in breaking of bones and bleeding with severe pain.

He further submitted the mortuary label relating to the deceased, which indicated that the cause of death involved ‘fat embolism’, which is commonly associated with fractures of long bones. On the contrary, the postmortem report is evasive and lacks even basic details of the prior treatment Aakash received in Sivaganga,Tiphagne alleged, adding that Aakash’s body is still in the mortuary as the family is awaiting expert opinion on the report.

The postmortem report mentioned as many as 29 injuries, most of which were abrasions except the fracture in the right leg. No opinion was recorded in the report by the forensic doctors awaiting chemical analysis and histopathology findings. Tiphagne pressed the court to direct inclusion of SC/ST Act in the FIR, by submitting Aakash’s community certificate.