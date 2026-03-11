CB-CID begins probe into Akash death; judge wants protesters to end agitation

SIVAGANGA/MADURAI: A team of CB-CID officials, including Sivaganga CB-CID Inspector Geetha and Madurai Inspector Saravanan, carried out an inspection at the Manamadurai police station on Tuesday, in connection with the death of Akash Delison in alleged police custody. A few kilometres away, a roadblock protest condemning the police continued for the third day on the Madurai-Rameswaram highway near the Vazhi Vidu Murugan Temple, prompting the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to orally instruct the deceased's family members to request the protesters to disperse. At the time of writing, the protesters refused to leave the spot despite assurances from the police.
On Thursday, Akash Delison of Krishnarajapuram in Manamadurai was arrested in connection with a criminal case. The police said the youth sustained a fracture and injuries after allegedly falling from a bridge while attempting to escape. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, where he died on Sunday after suffering breathing difficulties.
Following the incident, the state government ordered a CB-CID probe. During the inspection, the CB-CID officials examined CCTV camera footage and the details surrounding the circumstances that led to Akash's death. The team also inspected the Melappasalai Bridge, where Akash was allegedly intercepted by the police. District Revenue Officer Selvasurabi, Manamadurai Municipal Commissioner Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police R Siva Prasad, Sub-Collector J P Gracia, and Tahsildar Krishnakumar were present.
Meanwhile, the roadblock protest on the highway severely affected vehicular movement in the area. The protesters also prevented school and college vehicles from passing through the area, forcing a few private schools to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Traffic was diverted through alternative routes via Anna Statue, Thevar Statue, South Pudukottai, and Kachathanallur. SP Siva held talks with the protesters, who demanded that a case be registered against the police personnel allegedly responsible for the youngster's death. Similarly, VCK functionaries staged a protest near the GRH, demanding justice for the deceased.
After Additional Advocate General (AAG) M Ajmal Khan raised the issue in court on Tuesday, Justice L Victoria Gowri orally instructed the deceased's family to issue a press note, appealing to the protesters to disperse. The AAG mentioned that the case had already been transferred to the CB-CID and that the autopsy had also been carried out. However, even after the counsel representing the deceased's father, Rajesh Kannan, gave an undertaking before the court on Monday that they would request the crowd to disperse, the protest has continued for the third day, Khan said. Kannan's counsel Henri Tiphagne said the family members or relatives are not involved in the protest, which is organised by the functionaries of some political parties and the general public. Kannan's case would be taken up tomorrow, as directed by Justice R Vijayakumar during the hearing on Monday.