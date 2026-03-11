CB-CID begins probe into Akash death; judge wants protesters to end agitation

SIVAGANGA/MADURAI: A team of CB-CID officials, including Sivaganga CB-CID Inspector Geetha and Madurai Inspector Saravanan, carried out an inspection at the Manamadurai police station on Tuesday, in connection with the death of Akash Delison in alleged police custody. A few kilometres away, a roadblock protest condemning the police continued for the third day on the Madurai-Rameswaram highway near the Vazhi Vidu Murugan Temple, prompting the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to orally instruct the deceased's family members to request the protesters to disperse. At the time of writing, the protesters refused to leave the spot despite assurances from the police.

On Thursday, Akash Delison of Krishnarajapuram in Manamadurai was arrested in connection with a criminal case. The police said the youth sustained a fracture and injuries after allegedly falling from a bridge while attempting to escape. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, where he died on Sunday after suffering breathing difficulties.

Following the incident, the state government ordered a CB-CID probe. During the inspection, the CB-CID officials examined CCTV camera footage and the details surrounding the circumstances that led to Akash's death. The team also inspected the Melappasalai Bridge, where Akash was allegedly intercepted by the police. District Revenue Officer Selvasurabi, Manamadurai Municipal Commissioner Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police R Siva Prasad, Sub-Collector J P Gracia, and Tahsildar Krishnakumar were present.