DMK has become slave of Congress; polls not about TN vs Delhi: EPS

TIRUCHY: Rejecting the ruling DMK’s portrayal of the upcoming elections as a contest between Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the polls are about governance and holding the state government accountable.

Addressing the NDA public meeting in Tiruchy, Palaniswami criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks at the DMK conference held in the city on March 9. He said Stalin had forgotten that the elections were for the Tamil Nadu Assembly and not against the union government. “Instead of criticising the AIADMK, he is repeatedly attacking Delhi,” he said.

EPS also said while the AIADMK and BJP remain united, the DMK has become a “slave” of the Congress. Later speaking to reporters at a private hotel, EPS said AIADMK has not conducted any discussions with TVK and, to his knowledge, the BJP has also not held talks with Vijay’s outfit either.

Meanwhile, though cut-outs of Palaniswami were put up at several locations near the meeting venue, his picture was missing from banners installed near four entrances leading to the event site. When asked about this, BJP leaders said it was not intentional and that they would look into what had happened.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also addressed the gathering.