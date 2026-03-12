Gas crematoriums in Coimbatore may run out of LPG in two-three days

COIMBATORE: Gas-based crematoriums operated by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are facing a severe LPG shortage, with available cylinder stocks expected to last only two to three days. The shortage has forced the civic body to make alternate arrangements to ensure that cremations continue without disruption.

Owing to the West Asia war's impact on the country in the form of LPG cylinder shortages, especially commercial cylinders, several hotels in the city have also limited their menu, operational timings and some small-scale eateries have even been forced to shut shop. The gas crematoriums, which are operated by several NGOs, have also begun facing the heat of the nationwide LPG shortage. The disruption in supply has also affected households, businesses, auto LPG pumping stations, hostels and educational institutions.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said the civic body is closely monitoring the situation and has begun preparing alternatives. "There are a total of 11 gas crematoriums functioning across the city. On average, 32 bodies are cremated each day in these facilities. With around 15 kg of gas required to cremate a single body, the civic body requires between 545 kg and 750 kg of gas per day to cremate bodies that are brought to the facility. At present, the CCMC has cylinder stocks that could last only for two to three days," he added.

Currently, the bodies are yet to be diverted as the gas crematoriums have adequate stockpile. However, the commissioner revealed that the bodies would be diverted to electric and firewood crematoriums in upcoming days if the next batch of cylinders which they have ordered doesn’t come on time.