LPG crisis: Hostels in Tamil Nadu cut down on meals; classes cancelled

CHENNAI: The ongoing LPG shortage has begun to affect hostels and PG accommodations, forcing several institutions to scale down meal services, while some colleges have even suspended classes as they struggle to provide food for hostel students.

According to the Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and PG Owners Welfare Association, many small hostels and PG accommodations dependent on daily LPG cylinder supplies have stopped providing cooked meals.

The association, representing over 15,000 hostel and PG owners across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, said the situation worsened in recent days.

State treasurer G Karthick said the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder had shot up from around Rs 1,950 to nearly Rs 5,000, and even at that rate supplies were scarce.

Some institutions have simplified menus, while a private medical college near Chennai has suspended physical classes and asked hostel students to vacate temporarily and said it would suspend physical classes from March 12 to March 25 and conduct classes online.