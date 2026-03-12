LPG shortage hits small eateries, pushcart vendors across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: While large restaurants and chains are shifting to electric cooking and other alternatives, small eateries that provide livelihoods to thousands appear to be the worst affected by the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG supply across the state.
Many eateries that TNIE spoke to in Chennai said they were either shutting their doors or sourcing domestic LPG cylinders wherever possible to stay afloat.
The shortage is also hitting pushcart vendors who depend on small volumes of cooking gas. A samosa seller operating in the morning hours at Koyambedu Market said several vendors had already stopped business, while others were cutting back operations to conserve fuel. “I usually sell around 500 samosas, but now I don’t have a gas cylinder. To get a fresh domestic cylinder I have to wait another 25 days. I have no option but to close the business,” he said.
An employee at Karthik Tiffin Centre near Koyambedu Market said that the commercial cylinder stocks were depleted and they were using gas cylinders from their homes to keep the business running.
“Our Anna Nagar outlet is also running out of fuel. If it doesn’t get replenished, we don’t have any other option but to down the shutters. This could be tonight or on Thursday,” he said.
M. Kalaiselvan of Madipakkam, who runs an eatery in Velachery, said he had enough cylinders to last only for a week. “After that I have no clue. I’m scared,” he said.
Saritha L, who manages the Velma Canteen inside the Vellore Collectorate premises run entirely by a women’s self-help group, said the canteen had cooking gas stock only until Friday, though they might manage until Sunday.
The canteen employs 20 women, of whom 12 are single mothers entirely dependent on the income to run their families.
M Rajkumar, a parotta master at an eatery in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchy, said though the outlet still had a few cylinders left, it had stopped preparing snacks due to the shortage and was focusing only on essential menu items. “As much as possible, we use the wood stove until the situation improves,” he added.
Rathnavelu of Theni, who works at a hotel in Adambakkam, said he had been working there for the past three years and staying with friends. “If my hotel shuts down, I’ll have to go back to my hometown. My family will be distraught,” he said.
Meanwhile, representatives of the hospitality industry met senior government officials in Chennai on Wednesday, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Industries Secretary Arun Roy.
“The meeting ended on a positive note as the Industries Minister said the issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister, who has asked officials to extend all possible support to the sector,” he said.
The association has also sought power subsidies to help restaurants shift to induction stoves.
“If the state government comes forward, the cost of using induction stoves will be almost similar to that of LPG cylinders,” Venkadasubbu said.
(With inputs from Gautham Selvarajan @ Chennai, Nimisha Pradeep @ Vellore and D Vincent Arockiaraj @ Tiruchy)