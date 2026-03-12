LPG shortage hits small eateries, pushcart vendors across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: While large restaurants and chains are shifting to electric cooking and other alternatives, small eateries that provide livelihoods to thousands appear to be the worst affected by the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG supply across the state.

Many eateries that TNIE spoke to in Chennai said they were either shutting their doors or sourcing domestic LPG cylinders wherever possible to stay afloat.

The shortage is also hitting pushcart vendors who depend on small volumes of cooking gas. A samosa seller operating in the morning hours at Koyambedu Market said several vendors had already stopped business, while others were cutting back operations to conserve fuel. “I usually sell around 500 samosas, but now I don’t have a gas cylinder. To get a fresh domestic cylinder I have to wait another 25 days. I have no option but to close the business,” he said.

An employee at Karthik Tiffin Centre near Koyambedu Market said that the commercial cylinder stocks were depleted and they were using gas cylinders from their homes to keep the business running.

“Our Anna Nagar outlet is also running out of fuel. If it doesn’t get replenished, we don’t have any other option but to down the shutters. This could be tonight or on Thursday,” he said.

M. Kalaiselvan of Madipakkam, who runs an eatery in Velachery, said he had enough cylinders to last only for a week. “After that I have no clue. I’m scared,” he said.

Saritha L, who manages the Velma Canteen inside the Vellore Collectorate premises run entirely by a women’s self-help group, said the canteen had cooking gas stock only until Friday, though they might manage until Sunday.

The canteen employs 20 women, of whom 12 are single mothers entirely dependent on the income to run their families.