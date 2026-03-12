Urban hotels run out of LPG, eateries in rural Madurai fall back on firewood

MADURAI: While hotels and restaurants in urban parts of Madurai are struggling with the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, many small eateries in rural areas continue to function without disruption as they largely rely on firewood for cooking.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai (Madurai) secretary Mayil Moolaporul explained that small eateries in rural segments operate on a different scale compared to urban restaurants. “Small eateries in rural areas like Vadipatti, Thiruparankundram and Usilampatti mostly use firewood for cooking. Many of these shops are located along the main roads in villages and town panchayats.

Firewood and dry wood are easily available, so they do not depend on commercial cylinders,” he said. He added that these establishments are typically small units employing just three to four workers, including one or two cooks. “Since their turnover is limited, operators prefer cheaper fuel options that are readily available,” he said.