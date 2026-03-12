Urban hotels run out of LPG, eateries in rural Madurai fall back on firewood

MADURAI: While hotels and restaurants in urban parts of Madurai are struggling with the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, many small eateries in rural areas continue to function without disruption as they largely rely on firewood for cooking.
Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai (Madurai) secretary Mayil Moolaporul explained that small eateries in rural segments operate on a different scale compared to urban restaurants. “Small eateries in rural areas like Vadipatti, Thiruparankundram and Usilampatti mostly use firewood for cooking. Many of these shops are located along the main roads in villages and town panchayats.
Firewood and dry wood are easily available, so they do not depend on commercial cylinders,” he said. He added that these establishments are typically small units employing just three to four workers, including one or two cooks. “Since their turnover is limited, operators prefer cheaper fuel options that are readily available,” he said.
Many of the eateries in these rural areas are run by small-scale owners catering mainly to farmers, small traders and local residents. While some are located within town limits, several are strategically situated along national and state highways such as the Thirumangalam–Madurai Road, Thiruparankundram–Madurai Road and Usilampatti–Madurai Road. M. Chinnathambi, a hotel owner, said, “Small eateries have largely avoided the challenges of rising fuel costs by using firewood instead of commercial gas cylinders.
While households depend on gas for cooking, these eateries use firewood sourced from coconuts, old trees and waste wood from furniture shops,” he said.
He added that there are more than 30 such eateries in the area that depend on firewood. “A commercial gas cylinder costs around Rs 2,000, whereas firewood costs only about Rs 8 to Rs 12 per kilogram,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials from the corporation said that Amma canteens in the city are functioning normally and have not been affected by any shortage.