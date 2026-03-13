Ex NTK women’s wing leader Kaliyammal Prakasan returns to AIADMK

CHENNAI: Former functionary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi - Kaliyammal Prakasan - well known among the party supporters for her fiery speeches - joined the AIADMK on Friday by calling on party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's residence in Chennai.
Talking to reporters after joining the AIADMK, Kaliyammal revealed that it was indeed a homecoming for her, as she had been a district-level office-bearer of the AIADMK in 2010.
Questioned about her strong criticisms against the Dravidian parties in the past, Kaliyammal said, "Palaniswami, who is heading the AIADMK, rose from his humble beginnings and proved that it is possible for a common man to reach the top position of a political party. Such a democratic situation is prevailing in the AIADMK. Also, I can function under the leadership of a Tamilian."
Indicating that she is not alone after she quit the NTK, Kaliyammal said she did not make the decision to join the AIADMK on her own; it was a collective decision after consulting her associates.
Generally, political functionaries, after joining a political party, used to say they were not after positions in the newly joined party and that the party leadership would decide about it.
In contrast, when asked whether she would be contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections, Kaliyammmal indicated that she expected a position for herself and her supporters.
"That would be decided by the party leadership. However, we have asked for our share of representation. We have also explained the issues we faced. The AIADMK general secretary assured us that these issues would be sorted out. Very soon, announcements will come," she said.
Kaliyammal was functioning as the coordinator of the NTK's women's wing. As a fiery orator, she was among the active functionaries of the NTK.
However, following a fallout with party chief coordinator Seeman, she quit the NTK in February 2025.
Despite that, she has stayed away from criticising Seeman so far. Since then, there have been speculations that she might either return to the NTK or join actor Vijay’s TVK.
Besides, there were speculations that she would launch her own outfit for the welfare of the fishing community to which she belonged.
In 2021 Assembly elections, she contested from the Poompuhar Assembly constituency and secured around 15,000 votes, and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she polled 1.27 lakh votes in the Mayiladuthurai constituency.