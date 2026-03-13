Ex NTK women’s wing leader Kaliyammal Prakasan returns to AIADMK

CHENNAI: Former functionary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi - Kaliyammal Prakasan - well known among the party supporters for her fiery speeches - joined the AIADMK on Friday by calling on party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's residence in Chennai.

Talking to reporters after joining the AIADMK, Kaliyammal revealed that it was indeed a homecoming for her, as she had been a district-level office-bearer of the AIADMK in 2010.

Questioned about her strong criticisms against the Dravidian parties in the past, Kaliyammal said, "Palaniswami, who is heading the AIADMK, rose from his humble beginnings and proved that it is possible for a common man to reach the top position of a political party. Such a democratic situation is prevailing in the AIADMK. Also, I can function under the leadership of a Tamilian."

Indicating that she is not alone after she quit the NTK, Kaliyammal said she did not make the decision to join the AIADMK on her own; it was a collective decision after consulting her associates.

