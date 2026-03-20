Seat-sharing in AIADMK-led alliance will conclude in four days, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday in New Delhi that seat-sharing talks among alliance partners would be completed within four days, adding that there is no hitch in the process.

The AIADMK leader also stated that the party’s election manifesto would be released within a week.

“Our objective is to accommodate one another through mutual adjustments and ensure that each party contests in constituencies where it has winning prospects,” Palaniswami told reporters in New Delhi.

He also indicated that no other party is expected to join the NDA. He added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal would visit Chennai on Saturday to hold seat-sharing talks.

A visibly cheerful Palaniswami said he had discussed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night.

When asked why he was visiting New Delhi to finalise key issues, Palaniswami said, “I have visited Delhi only twice in the recent past. Since the Union Home Minister is busy with election work in four or five States, I have come to Delhi.”

On whether any other party would join the NDA, Palaniswami said it was unlikely, as parties have already aligned themselves with either the DMK alliance or the AIADMK alliance.

Regarding a possible alliance with the TVK, Palaniswami said both he and the party’s president had denied such a possibility. “The AIADMK is leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu. Neither our leaders nor the TVK leaders have held talks on an alliance,” he said.