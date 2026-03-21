DMK-led alliance to win over 200 seats in TN polls, AIADMK headed for 'washout': DMDK's LK Sudhish

AMBUR: Rajya Sabha MP and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Treasurer LK Sudhish exuded confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, predicting that the coalition would win in more than 200 constituencies.

He also launched a sharp attack on the opposition, stating that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would face a "complete washout" in the polls.

Speaking to reporters after participating in Ramzan special prayers near Ambur in Tirupattur district, Sudhish said, "Even before DMDK joined the alliance, DMK was in a strong position to win around 200 seats. With our support, the alliance will cross that mark comfortably. AIADMK would face a complete defeat in the elections."

The Ramzan prayers witnessed a gathering of over 30,000 people, following which Sudhish greeted members of the Muslim community. Ambur MLA V Vilvanathan and several DMK leaders were also present on the occasion.