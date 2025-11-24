Alliance in which DMDK is a part will win 2026 Assembly elections, says Premalatha Vijayakanth

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on a visit to Madurai expressed hope that her party would make a significant impact in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to take place next year.

She asserted that her party emerged from the hard work and dedication of its founder, Captain Vijayakanth, and highlighted that the alliance in which DMDK is a part will 'win' the upcoming elections.

However, she refused to comment on resuming alliance talks with other political parties. "At the moment nothing can be said... We will announce it at an appropriate time."

In 2021 Assembly elections, DMDK had lost all 60 seats it contested. Premalatha Vijayakanth, who contested in Vridhachalam constituency, failed to retain the deposit as she secured only 25,908 (13.17 per cent) out of 1,96,734 votes polled in the constituency.

The party had allied with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK party. It had snapped ties with AIADMK after it refused to allot more than 11 seats during pre-poll discussion.