TN CM Stalin slams PM Modi for 'LPG unpreparedness', questions Centre’s response to West Asia crisis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he alleged was LPG unpreparedness, asserting that “preparedness cannot be outsourced to the people.”

The chief minister criticised the prime minister’s call for the country to be prepared to tackle the impact of the West Asia conflict as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.

The DMK chief asked, “Prepared for what, leadership, or its absence? Who should be prepared? Is it the Union government or the people?” He reiterated that “preparedness cannot be outsourced to the people.”

In a statement, Stalin questioned why the Centre was not prepared to protect citizens. He recalled writing to the prime minister urging immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Tamil Nadu.

He said he had also flagged issues such as the safety and evacuation of Tamils in West Asia, facilitation of transit visas, coordinated evacuation efforts, and additional flights for the safe return of stranded persons.

Additionally, the chief minister said he had written to the Centre seeking a review of the methodology of natural gas distribution to power plants under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, to ensure adequate gas availability to meet the upcoming summer peak power demand.