Congress calls late-night meeting to decide on possible support for Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The Congress is considering a possible alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with sources indicating that a power-sharing arrangement is under active discussion. An urgent meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress Political Affairs Committee has been convened at 10:30 pm on Tuesday to take a final call on the matter, according to sources. The late-night meeting has been called by AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar and will be held virtually via Zoom.
The move follows the central leadership’s decision to leave the final choice to the state unit, shortly after directing it to consider Vijay’s request for support in forming a government in Tamil Nadu, taking into account public sentiment in the state.
The decision to delegate the matter was taken at a high-level meeting attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal, and Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopal said TVK president Vijay had sought Congress support to form a government in Tamil Nadu. He added that the party remains committed to ensuring that the BJP and its allies are kept out of power in the state.
“The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit,” Venugopal said.
The Congress leadership has instructed the Tamil Nadu unit to take a final decision based on the political situation in the state following the electoral outcome, he added.
The TVK secured 108 seats, falling short of the 118 required to form a majority. The Congress, along with allies such as the DMK, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and IUML, currently holds a fragmented position within the broader alliance structure.
According to sources, there is growing support within the party for exploring an arrangement with TVK. However, the central leadership has placed responsibility on the state unit to avoid any impression that the decision is being imposed from above. Party insiders said this approach is also aimed at preventing strain in its long-standing relationship with the DMK.
Sources also indicated that Rahul Gandhi is understood to be open to examining a potential understanding with Vijay’s party.