Political observers see uncertain path ahead as TVK falls short of majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

CHENNAI: With TVK falling 10 seats short of a majority, its leader Vijay could explore the option of forming a minority government in Tamil Nadu without outside support, analysts said on Tuesday.

Senior political analyst Sumanth Raman told PTI that TVK is likely to consider running a minority government with external support.

"Since it is the single largest party, TVK has the option to go for that. I don't think he (Vijay) will opt for official support from other political party's MLAs", he said.

"If he opts for minority government, the only thing is that, Vijay will have to prove the support once again after six months".

Raman also noted that in 2006, when DMK won only 92 seats, the then party president, the late M Karunanidhi, formed a minority government with outside support.

In a highly unexpected outcome in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK has emerged victorious, ending the nearly six-decade dominance of the two major Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK.