Kanimozhi seeks separate seating for DMK MPs in Lok Sabha after Congress alliance split

NEW DELHI: In a sign of deepening tensions within the Opposition INDIA bloc, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday formally requested a separate seating arrangement for its Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha as the party's alliance with Congress has come to an end.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, DMK parliamentary party leader K. Kanimozhi said the party’s MPs could no longer continue sharing benches with Congress members in the House in view of the changed political atmosphere.

“In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House,” Kanimozhi wrote.

She further urged the Speaker to make necessary arrangements for separate seating for DMK MPs so they could “effectively discharge their responsibilities in the August House.”

The development comes days after the Congress ended its decades-old alliance with the DMK and extended support to actor politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu.

The move is being seen as a major political realignment in the state. Congress leaders have indicated that their support for TVK would be conditional, though the party has also hinted at a longer-term partnership with Vijay’s outfit.