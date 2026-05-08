TVK secures majority mark as Left, VCK extend support; to meet Governor shortly

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have on Friday decided to extend outside support to the government formation following the hectic efforts made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay.

Vijay is expected to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar shortly to stake a claim to form the next government.

The development comes after Governor R V Arlekar reportedly said that TVK could be invited to form the government only if it submitted letters of support from alliance parties.

Following this, TVK sent letters to both the CPI and CPM on Tuesday night seeking their support for government formation. The party also requested the support of the four MLAs belonging to both left parties and asked them to provide formal letters of support.

On Thursday afternoon, TVK state joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar personally met CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam at their respective party offices and placed the request.

Both the Left parties had already planned their state-level meetings on Friday. Based on the decisions taken in those meetings, the CPI issued a letter extending unconditional support to TVK for forming the government.

Sources in the CPM said the party would also issue a similar support letter within a few hours, most likely by Friday evening, extending unconditional support to TVK.

The support from the Congress, which has five MLAs, along with two legislators each from the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, takes the TVK-led bloc to the exact majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK itself has 107 MLAs.

Sources further said senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with leaders of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK to secure support for the TVK.