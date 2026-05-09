Ex-IPS officer moves SC against TN Governor’s refusal to invite Vijay to form government

A retired IPS officer on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s refusal to invite TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government despite his party emerging as the single largest in the Assembly elections.

The plea was filed by former IPS officer M Ramasubramani, who had served as Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police.

The petition argued that the Governor’s decision amounted to an unconstitutional determination of majority outside the Assembly and contended that the TVK should be allowed to prove its strength through a floor test.

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single largest party.

Though the Congress with five MLAs has extended support to TVK, the single-largest party is still short of as many seats to touch the majority mark of 118.

Vijay, the TVK founder, has met Governor Arlekar thrice, requesting to be invited to form the government.

However, no invitation has been extended to him so far to form the government.

On Friday, a member of TVK moved the top court seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu Governor to invite TVK to form the government in the state.

The plea by Ezhilarasi K contended that the Governor's failure to invite Vijay violated Articles 12 and 32 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)