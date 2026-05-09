PMK founder Ramadoss urges Governor to invite TVK to form government; requests VCK to support Vijay

PMK founder Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to invite Vijay's TVK to form the government, while also requesting the VCK to extend its support to the actor-turned politician's party.

"It is the duty of everyone to bow to the people's verdict. This process must not be delayed. An invitation should be extended immediately," he said in a statement.

Noting that parties such as the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) have already signalled their support to the TVK in the interest of the state's welfare, he said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan should follow suit.

"If he offers his support, the governor should formally invite Vijay and administer the oath of office to him as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"Bearing the current circumstances in mind, I earnestly request my younger brother, Thirumavalavan, to immediately extend his support to TVK and by doing so, he would honour the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and facilitate the establishment of a new government," he added.