Film fraternity congratulates Vijay after swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM

The film fraternity congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay as he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, and called it a "historic win".

The event took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

Actor Kamal Haasan shared a post on his X handle on Sunday as he extended his congratulatory wishes.

"May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru.Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations," he wrote.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Indian Union Muslim League, which have extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government by respecting the verdict of the people," he added.

Actor Madhavan shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram handle and said he is proud of Vijay.

"All the very very best my Dear Brother. May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful for our State. May you have the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. So proud of you brother," read the text on the picture.

"Sooooo Proud of you," he wrote in the caption.